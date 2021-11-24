Technology

We can’t walk blindly into the Metaverse

24 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

In recent weeks, both Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella announced with great fanfare that the metaverse offers an antidote to the lack of human connection. Perhaps I’m old-fashioned but interacting with others through cartoon avatars is not my idea of establishing meaningful connections. Indeed, avatars with limited emotional expression and no evidence of subtle non-verbal communication appear to me to be another step toward dehumanizing interpersonal relationships. Facebook and Microsoft have chosen this moment to set out the metaverse as a virtual realm in which they propose to be both the leading landlords and the architects of a new social order.

Full commentary: We can’t walk blindly into the Metaverse.

OODA Analyst

