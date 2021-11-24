US agencies unveil ‘crypto sprint’ roadmap as regulatory debate heats up

U.S. financial regulators on Tuesday released an inter-agency policy agenda for regulating cryptocurrencies, as discussions unfold about how to provide oversight for the booming market. The so-called “crypto sprint,” as officials call it, sketches out a to-do list for 2022 that will offer crypto players more clarity on the rules of the road. It summarizes plans by the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) for which activities by banks in crypto are legal, and how financial players should comply with existing regulations on safety and soundness and consumer protection when it comes to crypto.

