How Landshare Is Transforming Real Estate Investments Power By The Blockchain

24 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

Blockchain technology has opened a vast array of use cases across different sectors of the economy. As inflation rises, institutions and investors look for a way to generate revenues. In that sense, the crypto industry offers great opportunities often by innovating and improving an aspect, feature, or assets already consolidated in the legacy financial world. Landshare (LAND), a platform running on Binance Smart Chain, seeks to be the catalyzer of the next financial disruption. The platform allows its users to own real estate properties on the blockchain via a mechanism called Asset Tokenization without the need to resource to an intermediary or pay for management fees.

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

