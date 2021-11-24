How Landshare Is Transforming Real Estate Investments Power By The Blockchain

Blockchain technology has opened a vast array of use cases across different sectors of the economy. As inflation rises, institutions and investors look for a way to generate revenues. In that sense, the crypto industry offers great opportunities often by innovating and improving an aspect, feature, or assets already consolidated in the legacy financial world. Landshare (LAND), a platform running on Binance Smart Chain, seeks to be the catalyzer of the next financial disruption. The platform allows its users to own real estate properties on the blockchain via a mechanism called Asset Tokenization without the need to resource to an intermediary or pay for management fees.

