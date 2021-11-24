Artificial intelligence and mobility, who’s at the wheel?

Last week, the Dutch Scientific Council for Government Policy (WRR) found that the Netherlands is not well prepared for the consequences of artificial intelligence (AI). In ‘Challenge AI, The New Systems Technology‘ (in Dutch), the council calls for regulation of technology and data, its use, and social implications. And rightly so. Machines will have more computing power than humans in a few decades. If devices with artificial intelligence then start to think and decide for themselves, it is to be hoped that they will observe a number of commandments. AI is also entering mobility, and the problems the WRR refers to are also at play there.

