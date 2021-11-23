Technology

The Metaverse is already here: 5 companies building our virtual reality future

23 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

If you believe Facebook, the future is a virtual reality “metaverse.” The tech giant, which changed its name to Meta last month, plans to invest $10 billion this year to develop products that support augmented and virtual reality — a robotic hand, high-tech VR glasses and sophisticated software applications, to name just a few. Analysts expect the company to spend at least $50 billion to achieve its promise of a virtual reality future. But Meta is far from the only player. In fact, a half-dozen other companies are already building out the hardware and software that will be the next generation of virtual interaction — something Wall Street sees as a $1 trillion market.

Full story : The Metaverse is already here: 5 companies building our virtual reality future.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse could fracture the world as we know it — letting people ‘reality block’ things they disagree with and making polarization even worse

November 22, 2021

Tinder and Bumble Enter the Metaverse — How Crypto and NFTs Could Become Essential to Virtual Dating Apps

November 19, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2