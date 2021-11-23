Technology

New Crypto Connectivity Startup Eyes Telecom Partnerships

23 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

The race to build crypto-enabled internet connections is heating up with another contender, GIANT Protocol, planning to leverage telecoms’ massive footprint. Founder Suruchi Gupta, who leads GIANT (Global Internet Access Network Token), told CoinDesk her new startup is working to essentially tokenize spare bandwidth, turning cellular access into a digital asset and phone numbers into wallets that can pay to use networks anywhere. “We make it really easy for anyone from anywhere in the world to also get access to the internet in a very seamless, consistent and secure manner without being locked to any single provider,” she said in an interview. Major telecommunications companies are showing an interest in partnering, she said.

