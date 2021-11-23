Technology

Meet TinyML: The Latest Machine Learning Tech Having An Outsize Business Impact

23 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

As device sensors proliferate across every company’s value chain – from new product development through inspection, tracking, and delivery – tinyML is surfacing to provide actionable insights, transforming business as we know it. There are sound economic reasons for all this interest and activity. McKinsey researchers predict IoT will have a potential economic impact of US $4-11 trillion by 2025, identifying manufacturing as the largest vertical (US $1.2-3.7 trillion). The tinyML community was established in 2019.

OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

