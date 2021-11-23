As device sensors proliferate across every company’s value chain – from new product development through inspection, tracking, and delivery – tinyML is surfacing to provide actionable insights, transforming business as we know it. There are sound economic reasons for all this interest and activity. McKinsey researchers predict IoT will have a potential economic impact of US $4-11 trillion by 2025, identifying manufacturing as the largest vertical (US $1.2-3.7 trillion). The tinyML community was established in 2019.

Read more : Meet TinyML: The Latest Machine Learning Tech Having An Outsize Business Impact.