Cybersecurity experts warn of A.I.’s drawbacks in combating threats

There are three parts of any security strategy. You want to be able to detect, to prevent, and to respond,” John Roese, Global Chief Technology Officer of Dell Technologies, said at the Fortune Brainstorm A.I. conference in Boston on Monday. “It turns out that in the ‘detect’ area, we’re well underway. If you’re using a security event information-management service or managed-security service provider, and they are not already using high degrees of advanced machine intelligence to detect threats, you already lost. The other two, however, are not in place yet.

