Technology

Cybersecurity experts warn of A.I.’s drawbacks in combating threats

23 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

There are three parts of any security strategy. You want to be able to detect, to prevent, and to respond,” John Roese, Global Chief Technology Officer of Dell Technologies, said at the Fortune Brainstorm A.I. conference in Boston on Monday. “It turns out that in the ‘detect’ area, we’re well underway. If you’re using a security event information-management service or managed-security service provider, and they are not already using high degrees of advanced machine intelligence to detect threats, you already lost. The other two, however, are not in place yet.

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

