Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse could fracture the world as we know it — letting people ‘reality block’ things they disagree with and making polarization even worse

In the metaverse of the future, two people could be walking down the same street and see very different things thanks to the AR glasses they’re wearing. One, who may lean conservative, could “reality block” out aspects they’ve been conditioned to oppose, like a fertility clinic. The other, a liberal, could walk by a gun store and not even know it’s there. Others could have paid for a third-party “app” that lets them instantly know identifying traits about people they pass on the street thanks to the data that Facebook, now Meta, has collected on its users. The word “Republican” hangs over the head of one passerby in big block virtual letters, for example.

