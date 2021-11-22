How US drone pilots are preparing for a fight against enemies who actually could knock them out of action

Unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, have become one of the weapons most closely associated with the global war on terror. Hcundreds of US drones, also known as remotely piloted aircraft, of various types have spent countless hours tracking terrorists and providing US and coalition troops with early warning. Drones have also attracted scrutiny for their use in killing enemy fighters with precision strikes — strikes that have often killed innocent civilians as well. But as the US military prepares for a conflict with countries deemed “peers” or “near-peers” — namely China or Russia — the days of drones dominating the air might be coming to an end.

