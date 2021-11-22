Technology

Cryptocurrency leaders see exponential growth; banks embrace crypto as an asset class

22 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

Digital asset skeptics take note: Not only is cryptocurrency here to stay, but 90% of the global population is predicted to adopt it over the next decade, says one of the world’s leading crypto infrastructure developers. The current estimate of global cryptocurrency users is about 4%, or 300 million people. “This is an innovation and a paradigm shift at least as big as that of the internet,” says Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO of Nordic-based Arcane Crypto, a technology and investment firm focused on bitcoin and digital assets based in Norway. Jenssen made his bold prediction last Thursday at Oppenheimer’s Fourth Blockchain and Digital Assets Summit.

