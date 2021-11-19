Technology

Why optimizing machine learning models is important

19 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

As more enterprises break into edge AI, practitioners of the fast-growing technology are trying to meet the challenges of optimizing machine learning for small devices. At the Edge AI conference this week, experts from Ford Motor Company, Panasonic AI Lab and XMOS explored ways optimizing AI models can enable TinyML — a set of machine learning libraries that run on 32-bit microcontrollers and don’t require a lot of memory — and edge AI. There are numerous reasons to optimize AI models. Chief among them is that AI needs to be strong and resilient, said Harsh Bhate, the research engineer at Ford Motor Company.

