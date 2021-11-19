Technology

How Blockchain Applications Can Enable a Transparent Supply Chain in the Future

19 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

The current supply chain management (SCM) system has several fundamental problems that could be solved by blockchain applications. From inventory stockpiling to counterfeit products, blockchain applications could help to minimize these issues and save billions of dollars. Many of these applications, which were discussed in the Harvard Business Review, are summarized below. While the current SCM does not support the improvements that blockchain could make, it’s important to consider how blockchain can, and likely will, impact the future of SCM.

