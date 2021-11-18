As the crypto world continues to heat up, developers are clinging to the Ethereum network despite its general struggle to meet the stresses of a global network’s transaction load. To speed and cheapen transactions on Ethereum, developers are looking toward so-called Layer-2 (L2) blockchains, which build on the Ethereum network, offloading the computational stresses while still writing transaction data to the main network. StarkWare, which builds an Ethereum scaling solution called StarkNet, has just closed a $50 million Series C led by Sequoia Capital.

Read more : Sequoia backs blockchain scaling startup StarkWare at $2 billion valuation.