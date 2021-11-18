Nvidia’s $40 billion proposed acquisition of the Brtish chip designer, Arm, will undergo an even more in-depth investigation by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), as reported by CNBC. A notice on the UK government’s website confirms that Nadine Dorries, the UK’s Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport, ordered the CMA to launch a Phase 2 investigation. The probe will take place over a 24-week period and will scrutinize potential national security risks and competition concerns associated with the acquisition.

Full story : Nvidia’s Arm acquisition undergoes more scrutiny by the UK government.