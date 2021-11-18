China is eyeing the metaverse as the next internet battleground

China last week launched its first metaverse industry group: the Metaverse Industry Committee, under the state-supervised China Mobile Communications Association (CMCA). Speaking at the launch ceremony (link in Chinese), which took place in a conference room decorated with the hammer-and-sickle flag of the Chinese Communist Party, the former vice-minister of the ministry of science and technology Wu Zhongze laid out the high stakes of the incipient metaverse. He made clear that it was no passing fad nor empty buzzword, but rather an important trend to seize on as China seeks to cement its global technological prowess

