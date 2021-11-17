Technology

Top 13 cloud management tools

17 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

Not too long ago, no one needed cloud management software. Web applications were small and functionally very basic. They could run on a few servers, as long as you didn’t fret when loads peaked and responsiveness dropped. Everyone involved with the apps could fit in a small conference room and communicate well enough to ensure that rules were never broken. Those days are long gone. Development teams deliver mountains of data in visually rich, click-happy environments. Microservice architectures make it possible to solve more problems and answer more clicks, all while scaling quickly as loads shift.

Read more : Top 13 cloud management tools.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Blockchain — and the Cloud — Attack Trade Finance Pain Points

October 6, 2021

NIST Wants Help Assessing China’s Influence on Emerging Technology Standards

May 17, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2