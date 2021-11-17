Top 13 cloud management tools

Not too long ago, no one needed cloud management software. Web applications were small and functionally very basic. They could run on a few servers, as long as you didn’t fret when loads peaked and responsiveness dropped. Everyone involved with the apps could fit in a small conference room and communicate well enough to ensure that rules were never broken. Those days are long gone. Development teams deliver mountains of data in visually rich, click-happy environments. Microservice architectures make it possible to solve more problems and answer more clicks, all while scaling quickly as loads shift.

