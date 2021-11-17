Technology

Meta wants you to feel the metaverse with high-tech haptic gloves

17 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

VR visuals can only look so good, given current display technology, and we may already be approaching their limit. But what about our other senses? Facebook parent Meta’s dream of an immersive metaverse makes big promises, but current VR interactivity is limited. The Oculus Quest’s controllers, for example, still feel more appropriate for gaming than work. After immersive video, mixed reality, face tracking and spatial audio, haptic feedback could be the next frontier. Details of Meta’s latest prototype hardware show where the research is heading.

