How to Avoid Cryptocurrency Scams

If it’s good enough for Jack Dorsey, Elon Musk, and Tim Cook, surely you can also win big in the crypto game, right? If you’ve got some money to burn, perhaps, and we have a guide for getting started. But you could also be just a few mouse clicks away from losing your retirement funds to a cartoon dog or a “coin” tied to a popular streaming TV show. With changing prices, coin-based scams, and misinformation from influencers, cryptocurrency is a volatile market, and you need to be careful. According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), US consumers lost more than $80 million to cryptocurrency scams in the six-month period between October to March 2020.

