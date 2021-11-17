Technology

How to Avoid Cryptocurrency Scams

17 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

If it’s good enough for Jack Dorsey, Elon Musk, and Tim Cook, surely you can also win big in the crypto game, right? If you’ve got some money to burn, perhaps, and we have a guide for getting started. But you could also be just a few mouse clicks away from losing your retirement funds to a cartoon dog or a “coin” tied to a popular streaming TV show. With changing prices, coin-based scams, and misinformation from influencers, cryptocurrency is a volatile market, and you need to be careful. According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), US consumers lost more than $80 million to cryptocurrency scams in the six-month period between October to March 2020.

Read more : How to Avoid Cryptocurrency Scams.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Bitcoin’s biggest upgrade in four years just happened – here’s what changes

November 15, 2021

Cryptocurrency faces a quantum computing problem

November 12, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2