The metaverse is investable — and it’s going to be big, says tech billionaire

16 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

The so-called metaverse has a “big time” investment case, according to Puerto Rican billionaire businessman Orlando Bravo. Bravo, co-founder and managing partner of private equity firm Thoma Bravo, told CNBC that he thinks “metaverse” is the big word of 2021. “It’s investable and it’s going to be very big,” Bravo said in an interview with CNBC’s Annette Weisbach on Friday. The metaverse is a sci-fi concept whereby humans put on some sort of headset or smart glasses that allows them to live, work and play in a virtual world much like the one depicted in the “Ready Player One” novel and movie. Depending on your point of view, it’s either a utopian dream or a dystopian nightmare.

