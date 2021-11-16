Technology

China took control of an Italian military drone maker without authorities knowing it, report says

16 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

Two Chinese state firms took control of an Italian military drone maker more than three years ago via an offshore company — without the knowledge of authorities in Italy and Europe, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday. The offshore company, Mars (HK) Information Technology, started the process of transferring Alpi’s technical and intellectual property to a new production site in China, the report said. Mars had in July 2018 bought a 75% stake in Italian drone maker Alpi Aviation for 4 million euros, or $4.6 million, the Journal reported.

Full story : China took control of an Italian military drone maker without authorities knowing it, report says.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

A Better Understanding of the Size and Strength of China’s Great Firewall

November 16, 2021

‘Captain America’ Protester Gets Nearly Six Years in Prison for Hong Kong Mall Chants

November 11, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2