Demystifying Blockchain-Supported Smart Contracts

15 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

Highly capable connected technology has emerged in recent years and is on track to disrupt the traditional pharmaceutical industry. A smart contract is a tool that automatically executes the agreed-upon terms, while simultaneously facilitating business and decreasing risk. Promising increased accuracy, transparency, and security, smart contracts and blockchain technology are the next steps in the evolution of secure data transactions. Companies in the pharmaceutical industry, and their supply chains, will be forced to adapt their operations to keep up with these generational changes in order to competitively deliver services and treatments in the future.

OODA Analyst

