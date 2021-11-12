The rise of artificial intelligence, automation and robots is disrupting virtually every major industry and business. From machine learning to the “internet of things,” or IoT, to smart appliances and autonomous vehicles, companies that aren’t developing and incorporating AI into their businesses run the risk of becoming obsolete. While countless companies stand to benefit from AI, a handful of them have business models focused specifically on AI and automation — an industry that market intelligence firm IDC projects will grow to $554 billion by 2024.

Full story : Artificial Intelligence Stocks: The 10 Best AI Companies.