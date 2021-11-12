Technology

Artificial Intelligence Stocks: The 10 Best AI Companies

12 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

The rise of artificial intelligence, automation and robots is disrupting virtually every major industry and business. From machine learning to the “internet of things,” or IoT, to smart appliances and autonomous vehicles, companies that aren’t developing and incorporating AI into their businesses run the risk of becoming obsolete. While countless companies stand to benefit from AI, a handful of them have business models focused specifically on AI and automation — an industry that market intelligence firm IDC projects will grow to $554 billion by 2024.

Full story : Artificial Intelligence Stocks: The 10 Best AI Companies.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

NATO and US DoD AI Strategies Align with over 80 International Declarations on AI Ethics

November 12, 2021

What Machine Learning Can Do for Security

November 12, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2