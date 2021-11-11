Twitter is launching a team dedicated to diving deeper into the rapidly growing cryptocurrency space, the Financial Times first reported on Tuesday. The new team, called Twitter Crypto, is aimed at being the center of excellence for “all things blockchain and web3,” which includes the increasing number of decentralized apps now running on public blockchains, the social media platform told the FT. To drive this effort, Twitter hired Tess Rinearson, who will be working under CTO Parag Agrawal. “I’m thrilled to share that I’ve joined Twitter, to lead a new team focused on crypto, blockchains, and other decentralized technologies-including and going beyond cryptocurrencies,” she shared on Twitter, adding that she will be based in Berlin.

Read more : Twitter Launches Cryptocurrency Team to Explore Bitcoin, Blockchain Uses.