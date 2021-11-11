Seoul to become the first city to enter the Metaverse. What will it look like?

The Seoul Metropolitan Government (SMG) announced on Monday it will be the first major city to enter the metaverse. Provisionally called ‘Metaverse Seoul’, it intends to create a virtual communication ecosystem for all areas of its municipal administration. This would include economic, cultural, tourism, educational and civic service, in three stages from next year. The metaverse refers to a shared 3D virtual world in which all activities can take place using augmented and virtual reality equipment. These platforms have gained popularity in recent years as people have shifted their activities online, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

