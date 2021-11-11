Technology

Seoul to become the first city to enter the Metaverse. What will it look like?

11 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

The Seoul Metropolitan Government (SMG) announced on Monday it will be the first major city to enter the metaverse. Provisionally called ‘Metaverse Seoul’, it intends to create a virtual communication ecosystem for all areas of its municipal administration. This would include economic, cultural, tourism, educational and civic service, in three stages from next year. The metaverse refers to a shared 3D virtual world in which all activities can take place using augmented and virtual reality equipment. These platforms have gained popularity in recent years as people have shifted their activities online, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more : Seoul to become the first city to enter the Metaverse. What will it look like?

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Meta Platforms’ Facebook will Remove Detailed Ad Targeting Options; The Filter Bubble Transparency Act Pending in Congress

November 9, 2021

How the metaverse will change transportation as we know it

November 9, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2