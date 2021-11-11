Blockchain In Supply Chain

Is your supply chain ready for the blockchain? Cryptocurrencies are the most commonly cited examples of blockchain’s potential, but it’s the technology itself that’s attracting attention from those outside finance. From increased security and visibility to tracking complex variables related to sustainability and ethical sourcing, blockchain is set to help procurement organizations in all industries lower their costs and improve performance while driving greater value for their companies. The core technology of the blockchain is the decentralized ledger, which records and protects transaction data shared among multiple parties.

