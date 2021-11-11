Technology

AI chip startup Cerebras nabs $250 million Series F round at over $4 billion valuation

11 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

Cerebras Systems, the five-year-old AI chip startup that has created the world’s largest computer chip, on Wednesday announced it has received a Series F round of $250 million led by venture capital firms Edge Capital via its Alpha Wave Ventures and Abu Dhabi Growth Fund. Returning investors participating in the round include Altimeter Capital, Benchmark Capital, Coatue Management, Eclipse Ventures, Moore Strategic Ventures, and VY Capital.  The new money brings Cerebras’s total raised to $750 million, and the company says it has a post-money valuation of over $4 billion.

