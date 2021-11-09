Technology

Drone Attack on U.S. Power Grid Failed – This Time

09 Nov 2021

In a recently released Joint Intelligence Bulletin (JIB), U.S. officials revealed that a DJI Mavic 2, a small quadcopter-type drone, was found carrying a copper wire attached to it by nylon cords in what was believed to be an attempted attack on a power substation in Pennsylvania last year, as reported by The Drive. The report, issued last month, claims this is the first time an incident of this kind has been officially assessed as a possible drone attack on energy infrastructure in the United States, but that this is likely to become more commonplace as time goes on.

