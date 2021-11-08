Technology

Iraqi prime minister survives drone assassination attempt

08 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt on Sunday after armed drones targeted his residence in Baghdad. Why it matters: The drone strike is the latest escalation amid tensions between security forces and Iran-backed militias, who refuse to accept last month’s parliamentary election results. “The rockets of treason will not shake one bit of the steadfastness and determination of the heroic security forces,” the prime minister tweeted after the attack. “I am relieved the Prime Minister was not injured and commend the leadership he has shown,” President Biden said in a statement Sunday.

Full story : Iraqi prime minister survives drone assassination attempt.

