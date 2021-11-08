Crypto markets tag $3T combined market cap for first time

With Bitcoin (BTC) trading within 2% of its all-time high and Ether (ETH), Solana (SOL) and Polkadot (DOT) pushing into previously uncharted price ranges, CoinGecko estimates that the combined cryptocurrency market capitalization has broken above $3 trillion for the first time. According to CoinGecko, the total crypto market cap broke into new highs above its previous record of $2.62 trillion on Oct. 20 and has increased by a further 14.5% in less than three weeks. The combined crypto market cap had previously topped out at a peak of nearly $2.62 trillion on May 12 of this year, before bouncing off a local low of $1.24 trillion on July 20.

Full story : Crypto markets tag $3T combined market cap for the first time.