Technology

Blockchain metaverse startups: Unparalleled investment potential

08 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

Neal Stephenson, a popular sci-fi writer coined the phrase “metaverse” in his first best-selling and breakthrough 1992 novel, Snow Crash. Now that concept is becoming a reality, and what’s more, you can invest in the metaverses. In Ready Player One, The OASIS is another example of an advanced virtual reality. Numerous other sci-fi authors, such as Ian M Banks, have created and used similar concepts within their novels. Back in September, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was clearly interested in advancing the metaverse.

Read more : Blockchain metaverse startups: Unparalleled investment potential.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

How Andrew Bosworth, Mark Zuckerberg’s old teaching assistant at Harvard, rose to become his key lieutenant in building the metaverse

November 8, 2021

Blockchain Aims to Lower Product Waste, Emissions

November 5, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2