Technology

Crypto Jobs Span U.S. as Hubs Spring Up From Miami to Denver

05 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

The crypto job market in the U.S. is mirroring the decentralized ethos of the industry itself — it’s everywhere. New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles have the largest shares of crypto hires this year, followed by the Miami and Chicago metropolitan areas, according to a new ranking based on LinkedIn data. But the remaining 53% of crypto jobs in the study were dispersed elsewhere in relatively small chunks, the data show. The study, provided by LinkedIn at Bloomberg’s request, shows that the industry hasn’t settled on a single hub like finance in New York, tech in San Francisco and movies in Hollywood.

Full story : Crypto Jobs Span U.S. as Hubs Spring Up From Miami to Denver.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Crypto Crackdown Is ‘Tip of the Iceberg’ as CFTC Seeks More Powers

October 28, 2021

15 Applications for Blockchain Technology

October 26, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2