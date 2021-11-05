The crypto job market in the U.S. is mirroring the decentralized ethos of the industry itself — it’s everywhere. New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles have the largest shares of crypto hires this year, followed by the Miami and Chicago metropolitan areas, according to a new ranking based on LinkedIn data. But the remaining 53% of crypto jobs in the study were dispersed elsewhere in relatively small chunks, the data show. The study, provided by LinkedIn at Bloomberg’s request, shows that the industry hasn’t settled on a single hub like finance in New York, tech in San Francisco and movies in Hollywood.

Full story : Crypto Jobs Span U.S. as Hubs Spring Up From Miami to Denver.