Can Artificial Intelligence Save America From The Global Supply Chain Disaster?

The issue facing the world today is not simply “THE supply chain,” the issue is that nearly every single link in the supply chain is compromised. Human talent is less available and manufacturers fear this will become a permanent reality, even after the pandemic. Extreme weather events occur every month and the ongoing pandemic is also causing shortages of direct and indirect materials. In turn, shipping costs have risen sharply. The status of sheet metal, computer chips, and all food ingredients are up in the air. Constraints on the supply of raw materials, including those needed for semiconductors, PPE, and various plastics, have led to factory shutdowns.

