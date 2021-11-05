Technology

Blockchain Aims to Lower Product Waste, Emissions

05 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

A new blockchain that will use low energy and offset its emissions by helping determine the market value of products and thus encouraging their reuse is being released by digital trading company Mattereum. Mattereum says its goal is to help create a circular economy by helping markets realize how products are produced and what the sustainable impacts of their manufacturing and shipping processes were. It hopes by having this information produced by the blockchain and readily available to the market will encourage manufacturers to make products that are durable and can be resold and reused over time, producing less waste and lowering the carbon output of goods.

