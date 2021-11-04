VCs Invested Record $6.5B in Crypto, Blockchain in Q3: CB Insights

Global venture capital funding into cryptocurrency and blockchain reached an all-time high of $6.5 billion in the third quarter of 2021, surpassing the updated second-quarter total of $5.2 billion, according to a new report from market intelligence firm CB Insights and its subsidiary Blockdata. For the quarter, there were a staggering 286 crypto deals recorded, down slightly from the 291 in the second quarter. For the first nine months of the year, global VC funding hit $15 billion, up 384% from 2020′s full-year total of $3.1 billion.

