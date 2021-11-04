Technology

VCs Invested Record $6.5B in Crypto, Blockchain in Q3: CB Insights

04 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

Global venture capital funding into cryptocurrency and blockchain reached an all-time high of $6.5 billion in the third quarter of 2021, surpassing the updated second-quarter total of $5.2 billion, according to a new report from market intelligence firm CB Insights and its subsidiary Blockdata. For the quarter, there were a staggering 286 crypto deals recorded, down slightly from the 291 in the second quarter. For the first nine months of the year, global VC funding hit $15 billion, up 384% from 2020′s full-year total of $3.1 billion.

Read more : VCs Invested Record $6.5B in Crypto, Blockchain in Q3: CB Insights.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Blockchain Aims to Lower Product Waste, Emissions

November 5, 2021

PayPal, Venmo and CashApp simplify cryptocurrency for beginners

November 4, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2