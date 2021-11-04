Technology

A Three-Step Approach to Adopting AI, and What to Prioritize

04 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

The global impact of the pandemic has yielded a number of important lessons for companies looking to survive the next major disruption. Among them is the need to better implement artificial intelligence in supply chains. Here are some tips on how businesses can achieve that goal. First, build a better model to anticipate consumer demand, one that takes into account less-obvious inputs. Currently, such systems are built around simple trend and seasonality predictions. Instead, they should consider external inputs related to inflation, consumer price indices, and other input shocks caused by COVID-19 intervention policies, such as stimulus checks, lockdowns, and homebuilding.

Full story : A Three-Step Approach to Adopting AI, and What to Prioritize.

