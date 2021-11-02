Technology

Humans in the loop: It takes people to ensure artificial intelligence success

02 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

When it comes to artificial intelligence, don’t try to go it alone. IT departments, no matter how skilled and ready, can only go so far past proofs of concept. It takes people — from all corners of the enterprise and working collaboratively — to deliver AI success. Industry experts say that AI initiatives need everyone across the enterprise on board. “A copious amount of training data and elastic compute power are not the cornerstones for successful AI implementations,” says Sreedhar Bhagavatheeswaran, global head of Mindtree Consulting.

Full story : Humans in the loop: It takes people to ensure artificial intelligence success.

