A little-known cryptocurrency spiked 400% after Facebook changed its name to Meta

Mana, a little-known cryptocurrency used for buying and selling virtual land, saw its price spike over the weekend amid excitement over Facebook’s rebrand. The price of mana hit an all-time high of $4.16 on Saturday evening, according to CoinMarketCap data, up 400% from where it was trading shortly after Facebook announced it was changing its name to Meta. It has fallen since, having last changed hands at around $3.16. Facebook’s rebrand was aimed at shifting the embattled social media company’s focus toward the “metaverse,” a kind of shared virtual reality in which multiple users can interact with each other and digital objects.

