Ubisoft drinks the crypto Kool-Aid, announces plans to develop blockchain games

01 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

Ubisoft has formally announced its intention to develop “play-to-earn” NFT and blockchain games, the publisher revealed during last week’s Q2 earnings call. Executives raised the subject of blockchain games several times in both its earnings report and during the call itself (thanks, IGN). The French publisher is one of the major investors behind crypto gaming firm Animoca Brands’ recent $65 million windfalls. But Ubisoft has been poking around with blockchain tech through its Strategic Innovation Lab since 2018 and is a founding member of the Blockchain Gaming Alliance.

