‘Squid Game’ cryptocurrency plummets after huge rally in apparent scam

01 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

The price of a new cryptocurrency inspired by the hit Netflix series “Squid Game” has collapsed in value in an apparent scam after skyrocketing more than 300,000 percent in its first week of trading. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, the value of the Squid Game coin had collapsed 99.99 percent to a paltry $0.026 per coin, down from $2,856.64 per coin at one point on Sunday, according to data from CoinMarketCap. In a major red flag, the site issued a warning to investors that holders of the coin aren’t able to sell it on Pancakeswap, a popular decentralized exchange.

Full story : ‘Squid Game’ cryptocurrency plummets after huge rally in apparent scam.

