Technology

Why I Think NFTs and Decentralized Social Could Usher in Societal Adoption of Blockchain

29 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

Right now, if you were to ask the average person on the street what blockchain technology is, they would most likely, and inappropriately, begin discussing its affiliates: Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Unequivocally misled, the general public has clung to the ill-informed public statements and sentiments regarding both blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. From first-time investors who believe various speculative cryptocurrencies will get them well on their way to a formidable retirement fund to old-world financial services moguls pushing a myopic fraudulent and risk-heavy narrative, the ongoing discourse is rife with inaccuracies.

Read more : Why I Think NFTs and Decentralized Social Could Usher in Societal Adoption of Blockchain.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Ethereum: the transformation that could see it overtake bitcoin

October 29, 2021

Blockchain for a better, more sustainable supply chain

October 28, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2