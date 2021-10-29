Why I Think NFTs and Decentralized Social Could Usher in Societal Adoption of Blockchain

Right now, if you were to ask the average person on the street what blockchain technology is, they would most likely, and inappropriately, begin discussing its affiliates: Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Unequivocally misled, the general public has clung to the ill-informed public statements and sentiments regarding both blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. From first-time investors who believe various speculative cryptocurrencies will get them well on their way to a formidable retirement fund to old-world financial services moguls pushing a myopic fraudulent and risk-heavy narrative, the ongoing discourse is rife with inaccuracies.

