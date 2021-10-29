Technology

The Metaverse Is Mark Zuckerberg’s Escape Hatch

29 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

When Mark Zuckerberg appeared onscreen at Facebook’s virtual Connect conference on Thursday, smiling as he wandered through sterile rooms filled with midcentury modern furniture, he looked like a man unburdened. Whistle-blower? What whistle-blower? Cascading, yearslong trust crisis that has regulators fuming, employees bailing and lawmakers comparing Facebook to Big Tobacco? Hmm, doesn’t ring a bell. Instead, Mr. Zuckerberg and his lieutenants cheerfully laid out their vision for the so-called metaverse, the immersive virtual environment that Facebook — which, as of Thursday, has been renamed Meta, although everyone except for a few professionally obligated financial journalists will probably keep calling it Facebook — is trying to build.

Read more : The Metaverse Is Mark Zuckerberg’s Escape Hatch.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Facebook expected to unveil name change, outline metaverse vision amid steady backlash

October 28, 2021

Cryptocurrencies will be as useless in the metaverse as they are now

October 28, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2