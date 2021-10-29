Technology

Machine learning can revolutionize healthcare, but it also carries legal risks

29 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

As machine learning and artificial intelligence have become ubiquitous in healthcare, questions have arisen about their potential impacts. And as Matt Fisher, general counsel for the virtual care platform Carium, pointed out, those potential impacts can, in turn, leave organizations open to possible liabilities. “It’s still an emerging area,” Fisher explained in an interview with Healthcare IT News. “There are a bunch of different questions about where the risks and liabilities might arise.” Fisher, who is moderating a panel on the subject at the HIMSS Machine Learning & AI for Healthcare event this December, described two main areas of legal concern: cybersecurity and bias.

