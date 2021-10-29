Technology

Could Artificial Intelligence Save the Holiday Shopping Season?

29 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

As we all know supply chain disruptions over the past two years do not seem to be going away any time soon. However, businesses are turning to new artificial intelligence-powered (AI) simulations, known as “digital twins,” to help get products and services to consumers on time – especially as we head into the holiday shopping season. These digital twins can predict disruptions that lie ahead and suggest what to do about them. Digital twins are used to solve breakages in the supply chain by anticipating them before they happen and then using AI to devise a workaround.

Full story : Supply Chain Disruption and Artificial Intelligence.

