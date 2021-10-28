Facebook will outline its long-term vision for the metaverse on Thursday during its Reality Labs division’s Connect 2021 event. In addition, the tech giant is expected to unveil its highly anticipated name change. Chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg emphasized on Facebook’s third-quarter earnings call Monday that the metaverse, a virtual-reality space where users can interact with each other in a computer-generated environment, would be a major area of investment and an important part of the company’s strategy going forward.

Read more : Facebook expected to unveil name change, outline metaverse vision amid steady backlash.