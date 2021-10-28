Technology

Facebook expected to unveil name change, outline metaverse vision amid steady backlash

28 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

Facebook will outline its long-term vision for the metaverse on Thursday during its Reality Labs division’s Connect 2021 event. In addition, the tech giant is expected to unveil its highly anticipated name change. Chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg emphasized on Facebook’s third-quarter earnings call Monday that the metaverse, a virtual-reality space where users can interact with each other in a computer-generated environment, would be a major area of investment and an important part of the company’s strategy going forward.

Read more : Facebook expected to unveil name change, outline metaverse vision amid steady backlash.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Cryptocurrencies will be as useless in the metaverse as they are now

October 28, 2021

Facebook’s new business plan: Locate more young people in the metaverse

October 26, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2