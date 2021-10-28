Blockchain for a better, more sustainable supply chain

Supply chains are all-important to society. We rely on them for everything from keeping our supermarkets stocked with food to replacing our faulty car parts. Despite this, all the average consumer ever sees of the supply chain is the end product: the plate of salmon served to you in a restaurant by a waiter who knows less about its provenance than you do. Considering how convoluted supply chains are in today’s globalized world, and considering how much people seem to care about authenticity and uncontaminated food, this is a very strange state of affairs.

