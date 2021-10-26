Technology

How Machine Learning (ML) is Used by Bayer, AES, American Cancer Society, AIMMO, and Road Commission of Western Australia: Case Studies

26 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

As machine learning (ML) technology improves and use cases grow, more businesses are employing ML to optimize their operations through data. Here are some examples across the globe of how organizations in various industries are working with vendors to implement machine learning solutions:  The AES Corporation is a power generation and distribution company. They generate and sell power used for utilities and industrial work. They rely on Google Cloud on their road to making renewable energy more efficiently. AES uses Google AutoML Vision to review images of wind turbine blades and analyze their maintenance needs.

