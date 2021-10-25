Youth-Focused Digital Platform FaZe Clan Inks $1 Billion SPAC Deal to Go Public

Youth-focused online platform FaZe Clan Inc. is combining with a special-purpose acquisition company to go public with a roughly $1 billion valuation, the companies said. Based in Los Angeles, FaZe Clan markets itself as a leading online-gaming company and a brand created by young people that targets millennials and Gen Z consumers. Its business includes esports, merchandise and digital content. The company’s website says FaZe Clan has a global reach to a community of roughly 350 million people across its social-media platforms.

