Technology

Mastercard says any bank or merchant on its vast network can soon offer crypto services

25 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

The crypto economy is about to expand. Mastercard is preparing to announce that any of the thousands of banks and millions of merchants on its payments network can soon integrate crypto into their products, CNBC has learned. That includes bitcoin wallets, credit and debit cards that earn rewards in crypto and enable digital assets to be spent, and loyalty programs where airline or hotel points can be converted into bitcoin.

Read more : Mastercard says any bank or merchant on its vast network can soon offer crypto services.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Bitcoin briefly crashed 87% to about $8,000 on Binance’s US crypto trading platform

October 21, 2021

Is Cryptocurrency The New Gold?

October 19, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2