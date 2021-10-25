Mastercard says any bank or merchant on its vast network can soon offer crypto services

7 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

The crypto economy is about to expand. Mastercard is preparing to announce that any of the thousands of banks and millions of merchants on its payments network can soon integrate crypto into their products, CNBC has learned. That includes bitcoin wallets, credit and debit cards that earn rewards in crypto and enable digital assets to be spent, and loyalty programs where airline or hotel points can be converted into bitcoin.

