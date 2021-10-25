The advent of new technology brings along with it the murkiness of how the American legal system will treat such technology. Before the rise of blockchain for instance, businesses were uncertain how courts would treat electronic records and signatures until the federal legislature enacted the E-Sign Act on June 30, 2000.1 To provide even more clarity to businesses, the National Conference of Commissioners on Uniform State Laws drafted the Uniform Electronic Transactions Act (the “UETA”)2 to provide states with a framework to enact laws governing the enforceability of electronic records and signatures.

Read more : Legal Implications of Blockchain in Supply Chain: What’s Law Got to Do With It?